Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Increases Stock Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 760,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,756 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 0.89% of American Financial Group worth $94,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American Financial Group by 208.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,975,000 after acquiring an additional 140,236 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American Financial Group by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in American Financial Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in American Financial Group by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.88, for a total value of $333,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total value of $413,479.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,732 shares of company stock valued at $4,142,130. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AFG traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $132.66. 2,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,211. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.97. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $141.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.48.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.72. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 23.70%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AFG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.40.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

