Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Lowers Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lowered its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,726 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 35,182 shares during the quarter. HubSpot accounts for 0.9% of Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 0.55% of HubSpot worth $151,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in HubSpot by 4,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in HubSpot by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $605.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $580.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $697.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.08.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total transaction of $6,395,097.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 662,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,980,688.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.00, for a total transaction of $1,246,752.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,896,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,826 shares of company stock valued at $8,366,650. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HUBS traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $678.90. The stock had a trading volume of 251 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,206. The firm has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -365.24 and a beta of 1.69. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.06 and a 12 month high of $715.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $637.03 and a 200 day moving average of $554.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. HubSpot’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

