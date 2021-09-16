Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Purchases 1,466,245 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 92.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,044,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,466,245 shares during the quarter. MGM Resorts International comprises 0.8% of Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 0.62% of MGM Resorts International worth $129,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 242.6% during the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 10,591,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,000 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at about $197,494,000. Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at about $38,617,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 6,698.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 779,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,594,000 after purchasing an additional 767,550 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at about $28,379,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.26.

In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $104,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $433,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $938,375 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MGM traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $40.23. The stock had a trading volume of 44,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,742,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 2.44. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $19.55 and a 1 year high of $45.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.51.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 682.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.52) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.25%.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

