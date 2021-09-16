Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Purchases 187,714 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 421,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 187,714 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 1.60% of Saia worth $88,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAIA. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 51.3% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,264,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $291,486,000 after buying an additional 428,541 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 21.0% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 830,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $191,468,000 after buying an additional 144,353 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 25.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 602,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,858,000 after buying an additional 123,003 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 103.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,339,000 after buying an additional 122,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia in the second quarter worth approximately $20,034,000.

Get Saia alerts:

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total transaction of $1,190,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,620.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SAIA traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $245.91. The stock had a trading volume of 279 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,551. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.07 and a 12 month high of $259.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $229.81 and a 200 day moving average of $226.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. Saia had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $571.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Saia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $257.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Saia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.92.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.