Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Raises Position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,478,232 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,139 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 4.23% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $94,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SIMO. Man Group plc bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,673,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 523,814 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $31,109,000 after buying an additional 244,399 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 856,395 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $50,862,000 after buying an additional 216,091 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 443.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 255,438 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $15,170,000 after buying an additional 208,438 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,340,720 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $79,624,000 after buying an additional 201,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $74.95. 383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,245. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.63. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $35.16 and a 12-month high of $81.87.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $221.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.95 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 18.30%. Research analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.96%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SIMO shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.63.

Silicon Motion Technology Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

