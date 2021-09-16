Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Raises Stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,009,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,380 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 1.33% of Lumentum worth $82,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter worth $197,000. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lumentum by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 314,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,761,000 after buying an additional 62,090 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Lumentum by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 121,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,089,000 after buying an additional 11,184 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bronson Point Management LLC lifted its stake in Lumentum by 50.0% during the first quarter. Bronson Point Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,703,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $271,633.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total value of $856,526.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,141 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LITE stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.99. The company had a trading volume of 411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,639. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.45. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.92.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $392.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.17 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on LITE. MKM Partners increased their price target on Lumentum from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Lumentum from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down from $118.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.76.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

