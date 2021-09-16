Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Raises Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,025,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 475,755 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 0.80% of FMC worth $110,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in FMC during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FMC during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in FMC during the first quarter worth about $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FMC by 234.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in FMC by 57.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer acquired 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.97 per share, for a total transaction of $122,182.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,954.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carol Anthony Davidson acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,541.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Vertical Research downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.93.

Shares of FMC stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,044. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $87.27 and a twelve month high of $123.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.90 and its 200 day moving average is $108.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

