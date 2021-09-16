Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Reduces Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP trimmed its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 40.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,839,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,231,876 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 0.13% of Boston Scientific worth $78,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 88,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 11,665 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,112,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $646,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259,424 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $10,182,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 455,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,591,000 after acquiring an additional 67,644 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 189,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,119,000 after acquiring an additional 28,829 shares during the period. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BSX. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.65.

Shares of NYSE BSX traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.81. 21,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,858,656. The company has a market capitalization of $63.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $32.99 and a 52-week high of $46.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.34.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $149,046.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total transaction of $8,960,397.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,216,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,803,221.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 598,331 shares of company stock valued at $26,447,002. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

