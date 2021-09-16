Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Reduces Stock Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP cut its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,059,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,141 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 0.55% of TransUnion worth $116,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in TransUnion by 288.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 69,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,659,000 after purchasing an additional 51,635 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in TransUnion by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 29,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in TransUnion by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in TransUnion by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 74,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,131,000 after purchasing an additional 9,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,639,000. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $149,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,911,865.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRU traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $117.49. 1,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,101. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $78.02 and a twelve month high of $125.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.87.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $774.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.52%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TRU shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their target price on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.17.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

