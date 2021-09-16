Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lowered its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 638,317 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 45,906 shares during the quarter. Workday accounts for approximately 0.9% of Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 0.26% of Workday worth $152,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 1.4% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in Workday by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Shares of WDAY traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $269.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,906. The company has a market cap of $66.88 billion, a PE ratio of -1,499.08 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.81 and a fifty-two week high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.53, for a total transaction of $710,958.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $563,845.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 299,105 shares of company stock valued at $80,910,048 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Workday from $282.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Workday from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Workday in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.36.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.