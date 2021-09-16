Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Sells 13,642 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 524,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,642 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 0.94% of Five Below worth $101,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIVE. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Five Below during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FIVE. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.19.

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

FIVE traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $184.09. 2,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,758. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.45 and a fifty-two week high of $237.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.94. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Five Below had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The company had revenue of $646.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

