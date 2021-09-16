Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Sells 15,364 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP decreased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,503 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 15,364 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 0.07% of Costco Wholesale worth $126,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ COST traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $460.40. 7,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,262,825. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $439.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $469.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total transaction of $1,584,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,287 shares of company stock valued at $4,686,519 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on COST. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.32.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

