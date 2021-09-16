Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Sells 167,053 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP reduced its position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,160,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,053 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 1.03% of Zynga worth $118,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 2.9% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 82,655,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320,961 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 0.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,070,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,053,000 after acquiring an additional 512,740 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 6.1% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,474,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,886 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 27.6% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,302,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 0.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 19,665,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,783,000 after acquiring an additional 75,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Zynga news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $40,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,988.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 348,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $3,574,195.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,397,618.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,960,971 shares of company stock worth $32,078,323 in the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zynga presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.23.

ZNGA stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.06. The company had a trading volume of 128,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,308,602. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.31 and a beta of 0.03. Zynga Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $12.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

