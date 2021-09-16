Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Sells 453,033 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP decreased its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,157,360 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 453,033 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 1.00% of Trex worth $118,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Trex by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,583,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,151,900,000 after acquiring an additional 385,729 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Trex by 14.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,220,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $635,766,000 after acquiring an additional 799,475 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Trex by 0.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,177,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,891,000 after acquiring an additional 8,315 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 7.6% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,271,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,914,000 after purchasing an additional 160,473 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.7% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,949,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,484,000 after purchasing an additional 14,070 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TREX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.27.

In other news, Director James E. Cline sold 18,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total transaction of $1,809,285.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 7,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $758,430.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,353,827. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TREX traded down $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $107.15. The stock had a trading volume of 456 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,393. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.95 and a beta of 1.51. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.32 and a 1 year high of $114.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.61.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.57 million. Trex had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

