Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Sells 6,127 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP cut its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,127 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 0.14% of Twilio worth $97,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,967,000 after buying an additional 27,523 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,910,000 after buying an additional 9,418 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Twilio by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Twilio by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 16,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Twilio by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,318,000 after purchasing an additional 13,503 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total transaction of $184,482.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.51, for a total transaction of $10,206,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 203,016 shares of company stock worth $75,389,690. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio stock traded down $5.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $336.54. The stock had a trading volume of 7,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,753. The stock has a market cap of $59.62 billion, a PE ratio of -75.82 and a beta of 1.45. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.23 and a 52 week high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.93 and a quick ratio of 10.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $356.93.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. Research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $463.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.96.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

