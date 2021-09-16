Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Sells 62,632 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lessened its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,319,697 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 62,632 shares during the quarter. AMETEK makes up 1.1% of Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 0.57% of AMETEK worth $176,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 3.4% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Cim LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 5.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.4% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 26,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AME stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $130.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,570. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $94.90 and a one year high of $140.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.77. The company has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $682,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total transaction of $400,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,692,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

