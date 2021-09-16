Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Sells 64,896 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP cut its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 289,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 64,896 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 0.23% of Humana worth $128,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Humana by 271.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Humana by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HUM. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $485.63.

Shares of HUM remained flat at $$401.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,784. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $427.54 and a 200 day moving average of $428.90. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $370.22 and a 1 year high of $475.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $20.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 14.93%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

