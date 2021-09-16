Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Sells 73,922 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lessened its holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,105,757 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 73,922 shares during the quarter. Zendesk comprises approximately 1.8% of Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 1.75% of Zendesk worth $303,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZEN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Zendesk by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020,871 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $135,388,000 after purchasing an additional 8,402 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zendesk by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in Zendesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,696,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Zendesk by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 199,331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,435,000 after purchasing an additional 88,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zendesk by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,130,000 after purchasing an additional 844,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

ZEN traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $121.11. 3,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.60 and a beta of 1.19. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.05 and a 1-year high of $166.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $318.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.17 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. Analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

In related news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 7,066 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total value of $906,709.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total value of $443,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,031 shares of company stock worth $15,100,303. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

