Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Sells 84,980 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lowered its position in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,896,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,980 shares during the quarter. National Vision comprises 0.9% of Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 3.56% of National Vision worth $148,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in National Vision in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of National Vision by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in National Vision in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000.

EYE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet raised shares of National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.67.

In other news, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $1,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $44,008.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,962,990.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,167 shares of company stock worth $2,124,560 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EYE traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.90. 142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,051. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.24 and a 1 year high of $60.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.53.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $549.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.70 million. National Vision had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.77%. Equities analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

