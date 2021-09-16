Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Trims Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lowered its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,102 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 1.1% of Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 0.09% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $176,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 577.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMO traded down $4.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $558.30. 2,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,586,043. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.80 and a 1 year high of $575.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $542.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $494.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.95.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

