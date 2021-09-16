Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Stock Price Down 2%

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF)’s share price dropped 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.64 and last traded at $19.64. Approximately 1,075 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.05.

WTSHF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.82 and its 200 day moving average is $15.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.6589 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WTSHF)

Westshore Terminals Investment Corp. operates as a holding company, which is engaged in the coal storage and loading terminal business. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

