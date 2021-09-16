Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,004,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,990,000 after buying an additional 75,781 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 7.9% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 59,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1,527.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 192,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after buying an additional 180,241 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,863,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.37. 85,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,628,094. The stock has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.85. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $41.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.83 and its 200 day moving average is $35.84.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

