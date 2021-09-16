Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Purchased by Fiduciary Counselling Inc.

Fiduciary Counselling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 295,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,947 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser accounts for about 23.6% of Fiduciary Counselling Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Fiduciary Counselling Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $10,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 337.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth about $33,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

Shares of WY stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.55. 109,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,628,094. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $41.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.84. The company has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.84.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

