WHALE Reaches Market Capitalization of $107.71 Million (WHALE)

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One WHALE coin can now be purchased for approximately $17.17 or 0.00036122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WHALE has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. WHALE has a market capitalization of $107.71 million and $2.91 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.73 or 0.00073035 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.48 or 0.00122992 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.77 or 0.00176192 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,572.02 or 0.07512715 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,549.06 or 1.00005806 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $415.88 or 0.00874693 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002781 BTC.

About WHALE

WHALE’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,271,594 coins. WHALE’s official website is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

