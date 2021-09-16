Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Stake Cut by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,640 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $6,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WPM. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 206.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 27,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 18,536 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 13.4% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 286.2% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 40,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 30,267 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at $813,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 55.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 30,893 shares during the last quarter. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.30.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $44.22 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $54.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.41. The firm has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.32.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $330.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.49 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 50.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 53.57%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

