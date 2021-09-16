Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Shares Up 5.5%

Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP)’s share price shot up 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.04 and last traded at $7.99. 5,764 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,111,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.57.

Several research analysts recently commented on UP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Get Wheels Up Experience alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.97.

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Wheels Up Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheels Up Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.