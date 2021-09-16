Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,141,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442,460 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 8.20% of Whirlpool worth $1,121,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WHR. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 21.2% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 7.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 11.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 36,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Whirlpool news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total value of $98,757.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total value of $223,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHR traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $216.75. 484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,030. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $169.99 and a 52-week high of $257.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.17 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.86.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

