WhiteCoin Price Reaches $0.98 on Exchanges (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 16th. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $723.53 million and $24.53 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00002039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00065037 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00026608 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007683 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 941,108,420 coins and its circulating supply is 741,108,419 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.