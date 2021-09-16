Whiteheart Reaches One Day Volume of $50,622.00 (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. During the last week, Whiteheart has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. Whiteheart has a market cap of $7.29 million and $50,622.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Whiteheart coin can currently be bought for about $820.54 or 0.01715606 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00076405 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.84 or 0.00120942 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.64 or 0.00174867 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,524.45 or 0.07369025 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,892.53 or 1.00135021 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.50 or 0.00852008 BTC.

Whiteheart Coin Profile

Whiteheart’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Whiteheart should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Whiteheart using one of the exchanges listed above.

