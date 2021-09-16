Widercoin Market Capitalization Achieves $417,776.82 (WDR)

Widercoin (CURRENCY:WDR) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. One Widercoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Widercoin has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. Widercoin has a total market capitalization of $417,776.82 and approximately $46,465.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Widercoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00076405 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.84 or 0.00120942 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.64 or 0.00174867 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,524.45 or 0.07369025 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,892.53 or 1.00135021 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.50 or 0.00852008 BTC.

Widercoin Coin Profile

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Buying and Selling Widercoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Widercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Widercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Widercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Widercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.