WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.99.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WLDBF. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on WildBrain from C$2.90 to C$3.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on WildBrain from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on WildBrain from C$3.40 to C$3.60 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

OTCMKTS:WLDBF traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.52. 321,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,777. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.20. WildBrain has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $3.00.

WildBrain Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of content, television, and consumer products representation. It operates through the following segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. The Consumer Products Represented segment includes representation of internal and third-party brands.

