WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Price Target Increased to C$3.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) had its price target increased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of WildBrain from C$3.40 to C$3.60 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, WildBrain has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.68.

Get WildBrain alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:WLDBF traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.52. The stock had a trading volume of 321,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,777. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.20. WildBrain has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $3.00.

WildBrain Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of content, television, and consumer products representation. It operates through the following segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. The Consumer Products Represented segment includes representation of internal and third-party brands.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for WildBrain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WildBrain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.