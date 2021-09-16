Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Reaches New 52-Week High at $186.54

Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $186.54 and last traded at $185.80, with a volume of 2577 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $180.70.

Several research analysts have commented on WING shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $168.00 target price (up previously from $159.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.03 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BTIG Research raised Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Wingstop from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wingstop from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.06.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.02 and a 200 day moving average of $150.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.75, a PEG ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.38 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.39%.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 21,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total value of $3,407,606.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,972,442.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 10,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.02, for a total value of $1,706,613.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,171 shares of company stock worth $14,120,700 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 760.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 291.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 694.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 21.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period.

Wingstop Company Profile (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

