WINk (WIN) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. WINk has a total market cap of $403.24 million and $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WINk has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. One WINk coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WINk alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00014300 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004493 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00009607 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $274.91 or 0.00576169 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

WINk Profile

WIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WINk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.