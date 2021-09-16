Winland (OTCMKTS:WELX) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX)’s share price was down 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.20 and last traded at $4.20. Approximately 321 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 6,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average is $4.88.

About Winland (OTCMKTS:WELX)

Winland Holdings Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the marketing and selling of its line of proprietary critical condition monitoring products. The company was founded on October 18, 1972 and is headquartered in Mankato, MN.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Winland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.