WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 10,408 Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,408 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SAGE. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 1,092.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 885,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,311,000 after purchasing an additional 811,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,311,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,834,000 after purchasing an additional 400,798 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,977,000. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,810,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,532,000 after purchasing an additional 243,200 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 25,819.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 93,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 92,691 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAGE opened at $44.98 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.40 and a 200 day moving average of $62.33. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.77 and a 52-week high of $98.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.86.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 59.79% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.63) EPS. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SAGE shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down previously from $101.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sage Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.35.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, CEO Barry E. Greene acquired 23,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,066.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,786. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

