WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 10,606 Shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,606 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in SciPlay were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in SciPlay by 438.8% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 156,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 127,067 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in SciPlay during the first quarter worth about $137,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SciPlay during the first quarter worth about $331,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in SciPlay by 21.2% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 171,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after buying an additional 29,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in SciPlay by 39.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 570,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,230,000 after buying an additional 160,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SCPL opened at $19.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.41. SciPlay Co. has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $21.74.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.25 million. Analysts predict that SciPlay Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCPL. Wedbush downgraded shares of SciPlay from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of SciPlay from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.46.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

