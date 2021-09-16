WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 10,606 Shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,606 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in SciPlay were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCPL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in SciPlay by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in SciPlay by 16.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 922,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,926,000 after acquiring an additional 128,123 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SciPlay by 133.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 24,054 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in SciPlay by 21.2% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 171,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 29,909 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in SciPlay during the first quarter worth about $9,521,000. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SciPlay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.46.

Shares of NASDAQ SCPL opened at $19.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.41. SciPlay Co. has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $21.74.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.25 million. SciPlay had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 4.74%. Analysts predict that SciPlay Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

