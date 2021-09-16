WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires New Shares in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Duke Energy by 47.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $46,000. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DUK opened at $102.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.93 and its 200 day moving average is $100.61. The company has a market capitalization of $78.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $80.41 and a 12-month high of $108.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 76.95%.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DUK. Argus raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.62.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

