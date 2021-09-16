WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires New Shares in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2021

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Duke Energy by 47.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $46,000. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DUK opened at $102.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.93 and its 200 day moving average is $100.61. The company has a market capitalization of $78.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $80.41 and a 12-month high of $108.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 76.95%.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DUK. Argus raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.62.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK)

