WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) by 74.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,333 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.07% of Broadmark Realty Capital worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 109,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 19,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 287,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

BRMK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

BRMK opened at $10.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.78. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.52.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 70.13% and a return on equity of 8.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.31%.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

