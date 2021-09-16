WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,331,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,325,000 after purchasing an additional 989,729 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,454,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,512,000 after buying an additional 162,372 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 46.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,128,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,716,000 after buying an additional 1,309,483 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9,587.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,846,000 after buying an additional 3,513,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 32.8% in the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,813,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,055,000 after buying an additional 694,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ELS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.56.

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $82.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.72. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.93 and a 12 month high of $88.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.86, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $317.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 66.82%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

