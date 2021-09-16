WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 10,408 Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,408 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, CEO Barry E. Greene acquired 23,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,066.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,786. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $44.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.33. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $39.77 and a one year high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 59.79%. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.63) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.25 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SAGE shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $101.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.35.

About Sage Therapeutics

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

