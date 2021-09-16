WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 5,294 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,294 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 199.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after buying an additional 103,519 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 95,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 12.1% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 434,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,642,000 after purchasing an additional 46,800 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the first quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 8.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

Shares of HIW opened at $44.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $48.98.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $185.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.55 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 32.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 55.87%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

