WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 33.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. 76.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

SPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.60.

Shares of SPT opened at $133.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.23 and its 200 day moving average is $80.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -289.78 and a beta of 1.07. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.64 and a 12-month high of $133.76.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprout Social news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 47,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $4,214,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $441,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,428 shares of company stock worth $17,536,298 in the last three months. 14.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sprout Social Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.