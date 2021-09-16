WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 59.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 5.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 65,125 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 44.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 451,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $69,732,000 after buying an additional 7,175 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.60.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $179.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.44 and a 52-week high of $182.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,492,602.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,549,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

