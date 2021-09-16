WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.07 Million Position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 866 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Mesa Laboratories worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MLAB. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 75,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,289,000 after buying an additional 48,409 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $199,163,000 after buying an additional 41,685 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 321.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after buying an additional 14,920 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 120,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,288,000 after buying an additional 11,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 458.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 9,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

In related news, Director John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.44, for a total value of $334,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,498,524.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Kelly sold 603 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total transaction of $161,175.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,854 shares of company stock valued at $4,087,169. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $296.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a current ratio of 9.43. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $229.00 and a 52-week high of $308.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $278.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 401.27 and a beta of 0.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.