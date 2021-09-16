WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 5,294 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,872,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,788,000 after acquiring an additional 289,550 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1,545.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,649,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,492,000 after buying an additional 7,184,563 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 64.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,042,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,567,000 after buying an additional 1,577,219 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,087,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,719,000 after buying an additional 62,232 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 6.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,662,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,368,000 after buying an additional 96,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HIW. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Highwoods Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho cut Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $44.91 on Thursday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $48.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.12 and a 200-day moving average of $45.05.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 32.60%. The business had revenue of $185.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. This is a positive change from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.87%.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

