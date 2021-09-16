WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 866 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 866 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.08% of Mesa Laboratories worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MLAB. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 75,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,289,000 after buying an additional 48,409 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $199,163,000 after buying an additional 41,685 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 321.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 14,920 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 120,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,288,000 after purchasing an additional 11,256 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 458.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,168 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 639 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.03, for a total transaction of $178,939.17. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,124.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John Sakys sold 1,400 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.21, for a total transaction of $378,294.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,651.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,854 shares of company stock worth $4,087,169 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MLAB opened at $296.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.68. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $229.00 and a 12-month high of $308.90. The company has a current ratio of 9.43, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 401.27 and a beta of 0.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 12.21%.

Mesa Laboratories Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

