WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 2,456 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,908,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $936,464,000 after purchasing an additional 63,021 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 5.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,115,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $215,543,000 after purchasing an additional 62,316 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below by 5.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $138,606,000 after purchasing an additional 38,679 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Five Below by 75.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 565,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,805,000 after purchasing an additional 242,567 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Five Below by 8.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 562,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,391,000 after purchasing an additional 43,586 shares during the period. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FIVE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.19.

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

FIVE opened at $184.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $201.58 and its 200-day moving average is $194.94. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.45 and a 1-year high of $237.86. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.10, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. Five Below had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The company had revenue of $646.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

