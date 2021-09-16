WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 2,456 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Five Below by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,908,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $936,464,000 after buying an additional 63,021 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Five Below by 5.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,115,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $215,543,000 after buying an additional 62,316 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 5.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $138,606,000 after buying an additional 38,679 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Five Below by 75.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 565,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,805,000 after buying an additional 242,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Five Below by 8.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 562,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,391,000 after buying an additional 43,586 shares in the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Below stock opened at $184.06 on Thursday. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.45 and a 52-week high of $237.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $201.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.94. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $646.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.86 million. Five Below had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 29.04%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.19.

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,784,412.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

